Agartala, May 30 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned in a pond while 57 families took shelter in relief camps as rainfall inundated several low-lying areas in Tripura, an official said on Friday.

Several low-lying areas are under water due to intermittent rain since Thursday but the situation is under control till now, Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey said at a press conference.

Also Read | Maharashtra IPS Reshuffle: 13 DCP Rank Officers Transferred, Check Names of Officials and New Postings Here.

He said Tapan Debnath (16), a resident of Jirania in West Tripura district, drowned in a pond where he had gone with his father to catch fish on Friday morning.

"After being alerted by the locals, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body," he said.

Also Read | Tejas Fighter Jet News: 1st Centre Fuselage for LCA Tejas Mk 1A Handed Over to HAL.

Pandey said over 200 people from West Tripura and Khowai districts have taken shelter in four relief camps as their dwellings have been waterlogged due to the downpour.

Electricity transmission lines have been damaged in several areas across the districts due to downpour with gusty winds, he said, adding all the district magistrates have been asked to remain alert to handle any unforeseen development.

"Mohanbhog area in Sepahijala district recorded the highest rainfall of 20 cm in the last 24 hours, while Jirania and Agartala received 15 cm and 12 cm rainfall respectively during the period. The water level in all the major rivers is being closely monitored," he said.

West Tripura District Magistrate (DM) Vishal Kumar said the water level in River Howrah was flowing below the danger level even as water was flowing in from the hills.

"The situation is under control in West Tripura district with additional manpower, including NDRF and SDRF personnel, being kept ready to evacuate people in case of flood," he said.

The IMD predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places in the districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)