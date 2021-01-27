Itanagar, Jan 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 16,821 as one more person has tested positive for the disease, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The fresh case was reported from the Capital Complex Region and detected through RT-PCR test, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Two more persons were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,751, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 99.58 per cent.

Altogether 7,087 health workers have been vaccinated so far, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.

Seven cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported, the official said.

The health department has been conducting the inoculation drive on four days a week - Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The state has received 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre till now, Padung said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 14 active cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection.

The state has so far conducted 3,90,552 sample tests, including 178 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate currently stands at 0.08 per cent.

