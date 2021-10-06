New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested from Ghaziabad for allegedly creating fake government websites and cheating over 3,000 people to the tune of Rs 70 lakh on the pretext of providing RTO services, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Kapil Tyagi, used to charge up to Rs 3,000 for various services through these fake websites and had cheated around 3,300 people of a total amount of Rs 70 lakh, they said.

According to the police, the matter came to light after a complaint was received on October 2 from Piyush Jain, Director (MVL and IT), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, at the Cyber Cell unit alleging that certain fake websites such as e-parivahanindia.online, roadmax.in and sarathiparivahan.com were offering documentation and RTO (Road Transport Office) services on payment of fees.

A case was registered following a preliminary enquiry, the police said.

"During the investigation, the registrant details of the phishing websites were obtained and the trail of payments made for registration in these websites was analysed. Simultaneously, when the bank statements of the victims were analysed, it was found that the transactions were credited to the account of Global India Services. The bank account details of Global India Services and those of linked savings accounts were also obtained and analysed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra said.

The probe also revealed that by using Google Ads, the phishing websites were displayed on the top of the page when searched on the search engine, he said.

"Based on technical enquiry, digital footprints obtained and further verification, the accused was traced and arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Monday," the officer added.

After schooling, the accused had started working at a fake call centre where he learned the techniques of cheating people in the name of government services. He opened his own office last year and created fake websites, apparently similar to the government websites providing RTO services, the DCP said.

Police seized 10 cheque books, SIM cards, mobile phones, laptops, pen drives, hard drives, credit cards and froze various bank accounts that had Rs 8.34 lakh approximately.

