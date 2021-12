New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): One person was arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a car from a 65-year-old man in sector 11, Rohini, informed the police.

The man tried to stop the carjacking bid by hanging on to the door, however, he was dragged on the road for a few meters and collapsed. The elderly man was declared brought dead by the BSA Hospital, added the police.

Also Read | iQoo 5U Slated To Go on Sale From January 1; Prices Revealed.

The accused have been identified as Kapil Tiwari (27). The police have recovered robbed Wagon R Car, Motorcycle from the accused person, said the police.

The accused had been involved in five cases of burglary, theft, and Arms Act in the past. (ANI)

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed Via Teaser Ahead of Debut; To Get Triple-Rear Cameras & Hole-Punch Display.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)