Latur, Nov 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing the donation box of a Sai temple in MIDC area of Latur, police said on Monday.

The theft was reported to police on Sunday and a team arrested one person involved in it while another managed to flee, said local crime branch official Gajanan Bhatlawsnde.

He said one Ganesh Salunkhe had been arrested and Rs 10,00 recovered from him, while efforts were on to nab his associate Vinayak Pawar.

