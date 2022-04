Biswanath (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Assam Police on Tuesday apprehended one person in Biswanath and seized 60 kilograms of fake gold from his possession.

According to the police, during the security check at National Highway 15, the confiscated four-wheeler did not stop and the driver allegedly tried to flee from the area.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: 28 People Hospitalised After Consuming Soft Drinks at Fair of ‘Buddo Mata Temple’ in Mubarikpur.

"The police team chased the vehicle and detained it," said Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police of Biswanath district.

"During the search, we recovered 60 kg of fake gold from the vehicle. We have arrested the driver of the vehicle," Singh added. The person arrested was identified as Hasinur Rahman from the Bihpuria area of Assam's Lakhimpur. The police have registered a case, with Behali police station, under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

Also Read | Xiaomi Assures Full Co-Operation With ED on Alleged Tax Evasion Probe: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)