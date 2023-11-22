Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI) A worker of the ruling BRS was injured after being allegedly attacked by a group of people during an election campaign of the party in Nizamabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Yedapally village in Bodhan Assembly constituency, when members of two groups fought, they said adding one of the groups included some local villagers.

However, the members of the BRS alleged that some Congress supporters attacked them resulting in injury to one of them after a chair was thrown at him, but, the Congress cadre in turn charged that the BRS workers hit them.

Police intervened and dispersed the groups and said there was unauthorised gathering by the members of the two groups who beat up each other. Police were in the process of registering cases.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday alleged that that Congress leaders are physically attacking BRS cadre unable to digest the fact that people are with the ruling party. Speaking to media persons, she said the true colours and nature of the Congress party is being revealed and the party's history is fraught with attacks. From 1990 to 2012, curfew was imposed for 113 days in ten phases under the Congress rule, she alleged.

"While we are trying to spread Information Technology to the districts, the Congress party was spreading riots," she charged.

