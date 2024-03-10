Shillong, Mar 10 (PTI) One person was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Punjabi Lane area here, police said on Sunday.

The blast took place at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | Bomb Threat to Karnataka Temple: Management Receives Threatening To Blow Up 101-Year-Old Sri Ram Mandir in Belagavi, Authorities on High Alert.

"There was a blast near the syndicate bus stand, Punjabi Lane at around 10.30 pm. The blast was inside a small abandoned tin structure", East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi told PTI.

He said the damage was initially confined only to the tin structure and a few window panes nearby. Further report on the damages awaited.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Six Killed, Three Injured as Truck Hits Car from Behind in Jaunpur (Watch Video).

Preliminary investigation suggests the blast to be caused by an IED. Further investigation is under progress, the SP said.

Punjabi Lane resident and secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee Gurjit Singh said the blast was deafening and it shook the buildings in the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)