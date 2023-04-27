Mathura, Apr 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed and another injured after a speeding SUV hit two scooters in the Police Lines area here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday

The SUV's driver first hit Mohit Sharma's scooter and in an attempt to flee, rammed Mukesh Saini's vehicle, an official said.

Both were rushed to a hospital where Saini succumbed to injuries. The condition of Sharma is said to be stable, he said.

The SUV's driver has been arrested, the official said.

