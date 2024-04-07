Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): One person was killed in a fire that broke out when an oil tanker overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Sunday, according to Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Mukesh Agnihotri.

The tragedy unfolded in the Tahliwal market situated within the Haroli Assembly constituency.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Police Say Rats Destroyed Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept in Store.

The incident resulted in the death of one individual while some others were injured.

The incident, which occurred in the bustling market area, caused extensive damage to the nearby shops.

Also Read | Vistara Flight Cancellations: Airline Reduces Flights by 10%; Cancellations Mostly on Domestic Network.

Fire tenders reached the spot to bring the blaze under control.

"We pray to God for peace of the departed soul and speedy recovery of those injured in the accident," Deputy Himachal CM Mukesh Agnihotri wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)