Meerut, Jun 27 (PTI) A woman was killed and seven other people were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Monday, police said.

The intensity of the blast was such that two neighbouring houses were also damaged, they said.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place under Lisari Gate police station area. Two bulldozers were pressed into service to clear the debris.

Police and fire brigade teams pulled out eight people from the debris. While Shamima (28) succumbed to her injuries, the others were rushed to a local hospital, he said.

The search operation at the blast site is underway, the police said.

