Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) One person was killed and two others injured in an explosion on Sunday at the power station of the Maharashtra Power Generation Company at Uran in Navi Mumbai, police said.

Prima facie, the boiler pump exploded at the gas turbine power station of Mahagenco in Uran, about 48 km from Mumbai, which triggered a fire at around 4:15 PM, an official said.

Three persons, including a junior engineer, sustained serious burn injuries and were rushed to the National Burns Center Hospital at Airoli in Navi Mumbai, he said.

One of the injured was declared dead before arrival, the official said.

The exact reason behind the explosion is not known yet, he said.

