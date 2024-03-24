Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) A labourer was killed and four of his colleagues were injured after they fell into an open drain during repairs in Mumabai's Sewree area on Sunday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred in the morning near the Sewree Gadi Bunder locality, he said.

According to the official from the Mumbai fire brigade, a “box drain” was being repaired under the direction of the Storm Water Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the time.

Five workers, engaged by contractor M/S Acute Design, fell into the drain, he said.

Locals rescued all five and rushed them to the civic-run KEM hospital where one of them, identified as Mehboob Ismail (19), was declared dead, he said.

Of the other labourers, one Salim (25) is in critical condition. The remaining three – Shafakul (22), Korem (35) and Mosalin (30) – are stable, he said, quoting hospital authorities.

