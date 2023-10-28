Gariaband, Oct 28 (PTI) One person was arrested for allegedly poaching a sambar deer in Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, an official said on Saturday.

A forest department team raided Karlajhar village on a tip off on Wednesday in connection with poaching of a sambar deer by villagers Juktiram and Ratiram, said Varun Jain, Deputy Director of Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.

"We recovered 3.15 kilograms of sambar deer meat, three arrows, a bow and other items used in poaching from the residence of Juktiram, whose wife identified one Kondaram as the person involved in the poaching. He was held on Friday," Jain said.

"Kondaram has named 10 more persons, including Ratiram and Juktiram as well as six from neighbouring Odisha. Efforts are on to arrest them. A case under Wildlife Protection Act has been registered," he said.

