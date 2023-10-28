New Delhi, October 28: A 35-year-old bank officer killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train at the Udyog Bhawan metro station, police said on Saturday. The incident happened on Friday evening and Divanshu Chopra died on the spot, they said. No suicide note was found on him.

According to police, Chopra had flown to Delhi from Punjab's Amritsar on Friday. He worked as an officer in the Punjab & Sind Bank and lived with his parents in Amritsar, police said. Delhi Metro Suicide: Man Jumps In Front of Moving Metro Train at Najafgarh Station, Dies on Spot.

Delhi Metro sources also confirmed the incident. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm, and the train was moving towards the Central Secretariat metro station, a source said. Services were briefly delayed due to the incident, they said.