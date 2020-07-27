Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh has increased to 14 with one more person succumbing to the disease, according to a health bulletin issued on Monday.

The total number of cases mounted to 910 after 23 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it said.

The bulletin said that a 67-year-old man, who was a resident of sector 38, succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.

He had respiratory complications and also the co-morbid condition of diabetes, as per the medical bulletin. With this, the death toll rose to 14 in the city.

Meanwhile, four cases were detected in Manimajra, three in Kishangarh, two each in Khuda Lahora and sector 51 and one each in sector 26, sector 39, sector 23, sector 44, sector 50, Mauli Jagran, sector 52, sector 49, sector 14, sector 19, sector 24 and sector 29, as per the bulletin.

The new cases included a five-year-old boy and a 76-year-old woman, it said.

Four coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 575 people have been cured of the infection so far, as per the bulletin.

A total of 12,786 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 11,816 tested negative while reports in 58 cases are awaited, it said. There are 321 active cases as of now in the city.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore directed the municipal corporation commissioner to identify congested places and markets, where violation of social distancing norms are more evident so that stringent regulatory measures can be taken.

The administrator on Monday inaugurated a COVID awareness van.

