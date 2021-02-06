Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday raising the death toll in the state to 2,772, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 97 new cases taking the total number of people infected by COVID-19 to 3,18,118 in Rajasthan and out of these 1,527 are under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 3,13,819 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 516 have died in Jaipur, 303 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 119 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the fresh cases reported on Saturday, 16 each were in Kota and Jaipur, 12 in Jodhpur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

