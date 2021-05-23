Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 23 (ANI): One more Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) terrorist has been killed during an encounter with Assam Police in Karbi Anglong, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

"Seven DNLA terrorists were killed during an encounter with Assam Police in Karbi Anglong. Three AK-47, arms, and ammunition recovered from the spot. As per the information, two of their leaders were injured during the encounter," Sarma said.

As per Assam Police, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the possession of slain terrorists.

The police said, in a joint operation, Assam Police and Assam Rifles neutralised 6 DNLA terrorists in Dhansiri Area of Karbi Anglong, during the early morning today.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered. The gunfight took place at Misibailam along the Assam-Nagaland border. (ANI)

