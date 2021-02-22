Bhawanipatna(Odisha), Feb 22 (PTI) As one more elephant died at the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi district due to Haemorrhageic Septicaemia, the Odisha government on Monday placed a veterinary department officer under suspension, a senior official said.

A total of seven elephants have died at the sanctuary this month.

The Live stock inspector posted at Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi district, Ganesh Pujhari has been placed under suspension for negligence in his duty, said Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) Chaitanya Sethi

The officer said that the live stock inspector has not maintained any record on vaccination of cattle and treatment of cattle and neglected in the surveillance work, he said.

Meanwhile, the death of three cattle in the sanctuary area has also been detected. Mass vaccination is in process by deploying veterinary staff, he said.

Forest department has intensified trekking of elephant herds in the sanctuary. After detection of elephant deaths seven forest trekking teams were deployed which has been increased to 10 from Monday, Divisional Forest Officer Ashok Kumar said.

A three-member Central team from Delhi has meanwhile visited the sanctuary and confirmed that Haemorrhagic Septicaemia was the reason for the deaths of elephants. PTI

