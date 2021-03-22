Port Blair, Mar 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,039 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday.

The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

No one was cured of the disease during the period, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,969, the official said.

The Union Territory now has eight active cases.

The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

Tourists are required to furnish COVID negative reports from their respective states or Union territories to enter the archipelago.

Altogether, 12,374 health professionals and frontline workers have been inoculated till Sunday, and 2,606 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far conducted 3,04,391 sample tests for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stands at 1.66 per cent, he added.

