Port Blair, Jan 11 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,960, a health department official said on Monday.

The new case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The union territory now has 23 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district.

Two more persons were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,875, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 62 as no fresh death due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

On January 4, 6 and 9 the archipelago had reported zero COVID-19 cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,93,719 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.56 per cent, he added.

The union territory reported its first COVID-19 case on June 10 last year and the first COVID-19 death on July 27, 2020.

Official sources said passengers arriving by flight or reaching by ship from Kolkata or Chennai are mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report before the authorities allow them to enter the islands.

