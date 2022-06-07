Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday neutralized one terrorist in an encounter in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of J-K's Shopian.

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The J-K Police had informed about the start of operation at 3.40 PM via a tweet from the said Twitter handle.

"#Encounter has started in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," they had tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

