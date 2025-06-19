Sivasagar (Assam), Jun 19 (PTI) State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation on Thursday said experts from the US will assist the company in controlling the leakage of gas from a crude oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district, where a blowout took place eight days ago.

In its daily bulletin on the blowout incident, ONGC said the foreign experts are likely to reach the site on Friday evening.

"An international team of well control experts has been mobilised from the United States of America, and is expected to reach the site by the evening of June 20 to augment the response with specialised expertise," it said.

The blowout took place on June 12 at a well of Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC at Barichuk of Bhatiapar. A private firm, S K Petro Services, was operating the well on behalf of the ‘Maharatna' company.

ONGC also said it continues to make concerted efforts to control the unabated gas discharge from the well.

"Multiple junk shot operations using different combinations of materials and pressure ranges have been undertaken," it said.

