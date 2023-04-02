New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Online registrations for the second phase of Yuva Sangam started on Saturday through an online portal for the participation of 1,000 youth from 23 states and UTs, the Ministry of Education said.

Interested youth in the age group of 18-30 years may register on the portal exclusively developed for the purpose at https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/.

Also Read | Iran: Yoghurt Attack on Unveiled Women Goes Viral.

"It envisages participation of 1,000 youngsters from 23 states and UTs of India," the ministry said.

As per the Ministry of Education under this initiative, the exposure tours will be conducted in the months of April and May 2023.

Also Read | Climate Activists Turn Famed Roman Fountain Black.

"They will travel in a group of 45 to 50 to the paired State. It will provide an immersive, multidimensional experience of various facets under five broad areas of Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology)and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect)," the ministry said.

Through the course of the program, students will interact with each other in the areas of language, literature, cuisine, festivals, cultural events and tourism.

"In short, they will get a first-hand experience of living in a completely different geographical and cultural scenario," the Ministry said.

The first round of Yuva Sangam was recently concluded with an overwhelming participation of approximately 1200 youngsters visiting 22 States of India through 29 tours with a main focus on the North Eastern Region during February-March 2023.

The participants have had an enriching experience which brought out the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in its true sense.

An initiative of 'Yuva Sangam' under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat has been conceptualized as a collaborative effort of various ministries with an aim to strengthen people-to-people connections and build empathy among youth across the nation.

The initiative is inculcating the common spirit of understanding among thousands of youth participating in the program, which shall resonate throughout the country and contribute immensely towards building a truly Shreshtha Bharat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)