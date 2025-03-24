Bhubaneswar, Mar 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday claimed that only 100-120 Maoists were currently active in the state.

In a written statement in the state assembly, Majhi said, "As per available information, at present about 100 to 120 Maoists are active in the state. The target is set to make India Naxal-free by March 2026."

In another written reply in the House, the chief minister said that while 15 of the 30 districts of Odisha were Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected in 2018-19, the number has come down to 10 at present.

The 10 districts were Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Bargarh, Boudh, Malkangiri and Koraput.

To counter Maoist activities in Odisha, 72 companies of central armed forces, 45 special operation group (SOG) teams, about 600 District Volunteer Force (DVF) jawans, 65 platoons of India Reserve Battalion, 30 platoons of Special Security Battalions and more than 350 Odisha Special Striking Force teams have been deployed in the Naxal-affected areas, he said.

"On the basis of intelligence inputs, security forces are continuing area domination operations in the Maoist-affected areas," the CM said.

Regarding technological advancements, the CM said, "Modern equipment such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) interceptors, modern weapons, and communication equipment, along with anti-terrorism training, are being provided to security forces deployed for anti-Maoist operations."

"Company operational bases of security forces have been set up in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas," he added.

The chief minister further said that sub-divisional level action plans have been prepared to deal with the Maoist problem, which includes strengthening operations, intelligence collection, cutting down supply networks of the Naxals and successful implementation of developmental work.

Discussing the state's 'Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy', Majhi added, "Under the policy, different benefits, including marriage assistance, stipend for study, homestead land and housing aid have been extended to surrendered Maoist cadres as per the eligibility criteria."

He further explained, "The state also provides vocational training to surrendered CPI (Maoist) cadres at the rate of Rs 6,000 per month for a maximum period of 36 months."

Majhi highlighted financial incentives, saying that the government has announced a reward of up to Rs 25 lakh for the capture or arrest of wanted Maoists.

"The state government provides compensation of up to Rs 30 lakh to the family members of slain police personnel engaged in anti-Maoist operations, besides proper treatment of those injured," Majhi added.

Regarding civilian casualties, he said, "In case of death of a civilian in such an operation, the state government provides Rs 4 lakh ex gratia, while the central government gives another Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased."

Majhi also announced the formation of a new specialised force.

"To strengthen the state police for anti-Maoist operations, the government has approved the formation of three battalions of the new Odisha Special Striking Force (OSSF) and recruitment of retired army personnel for the unit has started," he added.

