Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday cited the works of American historian Richard M Eaton to claim that only 80 temples were destroyed during the "Muslim rule" in medieval India, while thousands of places of worship were demolished under several Hindu emperors.

"They say everywhere in media that temples were demolished 400 years ago. Richard M Eaton (American historian) writes in his book 'Temple Desecration and Muslim States in Medieval India' that 80 temples were destroyed from the 11th century until 1600 - during Muslim rule," Owaisi said while addressing a gathering at the 67th revival anniversary of AIMIM.

He stated that Pushyamitra Shunga, who was the founder of the Shunga empire, demolished thousands of places of worship that belonged to Buddhists.

"Pushyamitra Shunga demolished thousands of Buddhist places of worship. Will you make a movie on that? Pallava emperor Narasimhavarman I stole a Ganesh idol in 1640 AD in Chalukya, the capital of Vatapi. Hiuen Tsang wrote that Shashanka cut down a Bodhi tree," the AIMIM chief stated.

Owaisi said that the Mughals, including other emperors, had "no religion" but "used religion to expand their rule."

"In the 10th century, King Indra demolished Kalapriya temple. They ask me to speak up. What do I have to do with the Mughals? They were emperors. Emperors have no religion. They use religion to expand their rule," he remarked.

Lashing out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said that if they have an affinity for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the government must provide reservations to Marathas.

"If Narendra Modi and BJP have so much affinity for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, then provide reservation for Marathas. Why do you not do that?" he remarked.

Speaking on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Owaisi alleged that the Modi government was bringing the bill "on the basis of hatred for Muslims." He said that the government was bringing this law to "snatch mosques, dargahs, graveyards of Muslims."

"I reiterate that the Narendra Modi Government is bringing the Bill to form Waqf Law on the basis of hatred for Muslims. They are bringing the law to snatch the mosques, dargahs, graveyards of Muslims... to reward people who are capturing the Waqf properties," the AIMIM chief said. (ANI)

