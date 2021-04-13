New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday announced that it will only allow asymptomatic staff members to attend its offices, laboratories and libraries.

The university issued a circular saying anyone with a mild cold or cough or fever can stay at home.

"Only asymptomatic officers/staffs shall be allowed to attend the office/ laboratory/library. Anyone with a mild cold/cough or fever needs to stay at home and they would apply for a suitable leave," it said.

The institution added that social distancing should be maintained "even during lunch timings and seating arrangement should be done in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained, as far as feasible".

The university has reiterated its earlier direction to the deans, chairpersons and head of departments to stagger the working hours/days for offices, laboratories and libraries.

For the employees who are at higher risk, the administration said "they should take extra precautions and preferably not get exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public".

In case of any symptoms during office hours like cough, fever and difficulty in breathing and in any kind of emergency, the university said that the affected employee should call the University Health Centre at 011-26741636, Security Control Room at 011-26704029 (9 am to 5 pm), 011-26704752 (24x7) or the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's 24x7 helpline at 011-23978046.

Employees residing in Red zone or containment zone need to take permission from their respective heads of department to work from home, it said.

"They should produce the Red Zone/Containment zone order copy from the Competent Authority; further it shall be the responsibility of the concerned official to report back to the office, immediate after the containment zone is de-notified," it said.

If any employee and their family members are tested positive or are under home isolation/quarantine, "they must inform with supporting documents immediately to the respective Head of the Department, who shall communicate to the Administration/Security/Health Centre".

It directed the staff to avoid physical meetings and said that all meetings, "as far as feasible", should be done through video conferencing.

"Visitors including staff working in other buildings are not allowed inside the Administration building, and movement from one building to another building and one office to another office is strictly prohibited; for any work they may contact concerned section through phone, email, or e-office or video conference," it said.

The university had earlier made the use of face mask compulsory inside the campus.

It asked employees to follow the CPWD guidelines relating to the use of air-conditioning and ventilation. PTI

