Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) The coronavirus case tally in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai rose to 2,676 on Tuesday with four new patients coming to light, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The area, considered to be Asia's largest slum, recorded a single-digit rise on the 15th day in a row. It had registered a spike of only four cases on Monday too.

On August 3, Dharavi recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases but thereafter the daily rise was in single digit.

On August 5, only one new case was found, while nine cases were found on both August 10 and 12.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometers, the area has a population over 6.5 lakh.

Of 2,676 COVID-19 patients, 2,333 have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, the BMC official said, adding that there are only 84 active cases at present.

The civic body has stopped sharing the death toll from the area since June.

Overall, the G-north ward which covers Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim has recorded 6,951 coronavirus cases.

