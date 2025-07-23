New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Four of the 11 satellites placed in orbit for Navigation by Indian Constellation (NavIC) system are providing positioning, navigation and timing services, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Singh said of the 11 satellites, four were being used for one-way message broadcast, two could not reach the intended orbit and one was decommissioned after its end of life.

Singh said ISRO plans to launch the NVS-03 by the end of this year.

"Subsequently, with a gap of six months, NVS-04 and NVS-05 are planned to be launched," the minister said in reply to a question put by BJP member C M Ramesh.

Singh said the government plans to track 12,000 trains in real-time using the NavIC constellation and other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

The minister said around NavIC and GNSS equipment have been installed on 8,700 trains.

