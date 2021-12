Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Only fully vaccinated people will be permitted at public places such as markets, malls, hotels and cinema halls in Punjab with effect from January 15, according to a state government order.

The government ordered private and public sector banks, hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms and fitness centres to allow only fully vaccinated adults.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By Two Men In Dehradun; One Arrested.

All government, board and corporation offices located in Chandigarh will allow only fully vaccinated people, according to the order issued by the state's home affairs and justice department.

"...COVID-19 pandemic has posed a huge challenge to the community and affected each and every individual adversely. Considering emergent issues especially because of the new variant of concern Omicron, the persons who are not fully vaccinated are required to take more precautions,” the order stated.

Also Read | Chinese National Shiring Dorji Arrested While Trying To Enter India From Nepal in West Bengal's Siliguri.

"Accordingly all those adult persons who have not yet taken both the doses of vaccination should remain at their residences and should not visit any of public places/market/ function/ public transport/religious places, etc,” it said.

It further said that vaccination teams where and whenever demanded by office in charges for on the spot vaccination or for regular vaccination camps at places of gathering would be provided by the department of health, it said.

A few days ago, the Punjab government had asked its employees to furnish details regarding COVID-19 vaccination and said if they fail to do so, they will not be able to draw their salaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)