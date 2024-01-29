New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Amid the rift within the INDIA bloc, Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked the Congress, one of the allies in the mega alliance, stating that only 'hatred' could be seen in their 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'.

The INDIA bloc is already trying to combat its inner differences after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann announced that they would go solo in their respective states in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who left no stone unturned in uniting the opposition, jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and was sworn in as the Chief Minister, for the ninth term during his three tenures. It came as a big blow to the INDIA bloc, which was aspiring to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Anurag Thakur, while speaking to reporters, said, "Congress couldn't do justice to its own allies. When only hatred could be seen in 'Mohabbat ki dukan', their allies started leaving them one after the other. Even Leaders like Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Milind Deora and other senior leaders went away from Congress; they also joined the BJP."

"Their allies feel that if they stay with Congress, they would lose their vote bank - be it Mamata Banerjee, DMK...If Mamata Banerjee, in Bengal, refused to meet Rahul Gandhi and didn't give him time - is the alliance still in place? It raises questions," he added.

Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took on the initiative of uniting all opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.

Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade.

Two Deputy CMs from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath on Sunday. (ANI)

