New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The twenty-eight seismometers will be installed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad 'bullet train' corridor, the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) on Monday said.

The NHSRCL, in a release, said that an 'Early Earthquake Detection System' based on Japanese Shinkansen technology will be installed to ensure the safety of passengers and critical infrastructure.

The seismometers, strategically placed along the alignment, will detect earthquake-induced tremors through primary waves. Upon detection, an automatic power shutdown will be initiated, triggering emergency brakes on trains running in the affected area to ensure a swift and secure stoppage.

"Out of the 28 seismometers, 22 will be strategically installed along the alignment. "Eight seismic monitoring devices will be installed in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar in Maharashtra state, while 14 will be in Gujarat's Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahembadad, and Ahmedabad," it said, adding that the seismometers will be integrated into Traction Sub-Stations and Switching Posts along the corridor.

The remaining six inland seismometers will be installed in earthquake-prone areas, including Khed, Ratnagiri, Latur, Adesar, Old Bhuj, and Pangri. Japanese experts conducted a thorough survey in regions near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail alignment, identifying the areas with a history of earthquakes exceeding 5.5 magnitudes in the past century.

It further said that after a meticulous study of soil suitability using microtremor tests, Khed, Ratnagiri, Latur, Adesar, Old Bhuj, and Pangri were selected as optimal sites for the inland seismometers.

Giving information about this project, Anjum Pervez, Managing Director, NHSRCL, said that to enhance safety on the bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, 28 seismometers, inspired by Japanese Shinkansen technology, will stand guard against earthquakes.

"This Early Earthquake Detection System, strategically placed along the alignment and in earthquake-prone areas, will ensure swift response by initiating automatic power shutdown and activating emergency brakes. These seismometers showcase innovation and represent proactive steps to safeguard passengers and protect critical infrastructure," Anjum Pervez said.

This pioneering initiative not only reinforces the country's collaboration with global advancements in high-speed rail technology.

It also said that the Early Earthquake Detection System is expected to set a new standard in railway safety, positioning Bharat at the forefront of innovation in the transportation sector. (ANI)

