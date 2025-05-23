Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 23 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged the Union Government to convene a special session of the Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, believing that people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict, referring to the military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee said, " I am glad to see all-party delegation visiting various countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism. As I have consistently maintained, the AITC stands firmly behind any step the Union takes in the national interest and in defence of our sovereignty".

"I urge the Union Government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, as I believe the people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict and the evolving developments - BEFORE ANYONE ELSE," Mamata added in her post.

This initiative follows the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 tourists - 25 Indian and one Nepali - were killed in an assault carried out by terrorists who, according to Indian authorities, came from Pakistan.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart (ANI)

