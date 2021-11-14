Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 14 (ANI): Punjab Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress will secure a thumping win in the forthcoming 2022 elections.

"We will cross the 80 figure mark to set a new record in Punjab Assembly next year," Warring said while addressing the media here after the launch of the statewide Road Safety Campaign."

Scotching rumours of any rift within the party, the State Transport Minister said, "Open criticism is part of Congress ethos and whenever I raise a point, Rahul Ji gives me more time and listens to me."

"People of Punjab have seen the resolve of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government to take Punjab to new heights of progress, and will give a decisive verdict in Congress favour in February once again," he said.

Listing out achievements of his department in the last six weeks after he assumed charge, Warring said, "The daily revenue spike of Rs 1 crore is just the beginning of the process to ensure transparent and efficient service delivery for all Punjabis."

Targeting the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for colluding with the Badals in the loot of Punjab's resources, Warring said, "Rs 6,600 crores were stolen in revenue which should have come to our state for its progress and development."

"Captain Amarinder as the head of the government was responsible for this mess," Warring asserted.

"If I count Rs 1 crore daily for the last 14 and half years, the loss to my state has been this much," Warring said adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would investigate any wrongdoing of the past to bring the truth before Punjabis.

On being asked about flouting of rules by buses running on contract carriage in Jalandhar, the Minister asked the RTA to carry out a check and start proceedings against any violator without any discrimination.

Training his guns on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his dubious stand for Punjab's rights, Warring said, "Kejriwal's alliance with Badals in helping them run their buses right till Delhi Airport and not letting the same permission to Punjab Government buses exposes Kejriwal's true colours."

Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls in 2022. (ANI)

