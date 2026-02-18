By By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): In another big anti-Naxal move to root out the base of the outfit, the security forces have launched 'Operation Black Forest 2' on Karreguttalu hills in Chhattisgarh, top security force sources said.

Also Read | 'We Do Not Want Any Controversy, Our Intention Is Never To Encourage Plagiarism': MeitY Secretary K Krishnan Speaks After Galgotias University Being Asked To Vacate AI Impact Summit 2026 (Watch Video).

Korreguttalu hillocks were the strategic strongholds of Naxals on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The top leadership of Naxal formations and the technical division were present at these hillocks, taking advantage of natural obstacles.

Based on the inputs, a multi-party sustained operation 'Black forest' was launched with effect from April 21 2025, to May 11, 2025, wherein 31 Maoists were killed, and 35 weapons, 450 Improvised Explosive Devices, 818 BGL shells, 10 BGL round 103 detonators and other items were recovered.

Also Read | Ramadan 2026: Shops, Hotels in Telangana Allowed To Remain Open Throughout Night From February 19 to March 20 During Holy Month.

The safe haven of the Naxal leader and armed cadres was dismantled, leading to disruption and conquest. This operation emerged as a milestone in the history of anti-Naxal operations as Naxal cadres faced severe losses.

Nearly 2,000 security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and elite Cobra unit are engaged in the 'Operation Black Forest 2' started late Tuesday night, a source, privy to the development, told ANI.

The operation was launched keeping in mind the success of 'Operation Black Forest' that was the biggest ever anti-Naxal operation conducted on Karreguttalu hills.

This fresh operation, sources said, was launched based on a specific input received from arrested Naxals. The operation was launched in the Nambi Dhara area of the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, near the Karreguttalu hills in Bijapur district.

As per an intelligence report, officials said, nearly 300 Naxals, including four Central Committee Members (CCMs), are still active in Naxal-affected remaining regions.

Of these naxals, four are CCMs, namely Ganapati, Devuji, Malla Raja Reddy, and Misir Besra.

The move is significant as the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target to eradicate Naxalism by March 31 this year.

The operation was launched almost 10 days after the Home Minister reviewed the prevailing Naxal situation during his three-day visit to Chhattisgarh from February 7 to 9, which was seen as a crucial step towards the Centre's target of eliminating Naxalism or Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026.

As Chhattisgarh remains one of the most sensitive states affected by Naxal violence, particularly in the Bastar region, the 'Operation Black Forest 2' is the Centre's intensified anti-Naxal operation.

Shah has set a clear target of eliminating Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026. He has asserted on multiple occasions that Naxalism, which has hindered development and claimed thousands of lives over decades, is in its final phase.

A data collated by the MHA mentions that the number of LWE-affected districts has reduced from 126 in 2018 to only eight in December 2025, with only three districts now remaining the most LWE-affected.

The LWE perpetrated violence incidents have come down from a high of 1,936 in 2010 by 88 per cent to 234 in 2025.

Resultant deaths of civilians and security forces have also come down from a high of 1,005 in 2010 by 90 per cent to 100 in 2025. In 2025, security forces neutralised 364 Naxals, arrested 1,022 and facilitated 2,337 surrenders. The number of Police Stations reporting LWE-related violence has significantly reduced from 465 Police Stations in 2010 to 119 Police Stations in the year 2025.

As the security situation improves and more districts are freed from Left Wing Extremism, the government has emphasised sustained socio-economic transformation in these regions. In this context, a new category of districts was introduced in 2024, namely legacy and thrust districts. Though these districts are no longer LWE affected but, support to the States for these districts will continue for consolidating the gains and preventing relapse.

At present, 30 districts fall under this category, and the measures being undertaken are aimed at ensuring long-term stability and inclusive growth in these regions.

As part of a combat strategy, the CRPF has identified the strongholds of Naxals, and it was decided to establish launch pads and Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) with the intention to disrupt supply chains and the launching of operations. Later, FOBs emerged as 'game changers', Korreguttalu hills, National Park area, Chakarbandha forest and Bhimbandh were previously known as "No Go Zones".

It was the CRPF who not only breached the myths but also captured these areas with utmost dedication and professional skills. In 2025, 61 FOBs were established in ore areas, including 32 in Chhattisgarh, 9 in Jharkhand, 4 in Odisha, 4 in Maharashtra, 11 in Madhya Pradesh, and 1 in Telangana.

As per the data, 2025 was the most successful year with 12 Polit Bureau Members (PBMs), and CCMs were neutralised, and five CCMs surrendered due to increased pressure mounted through operations launched by CRPF and its elite battalions CoBRA, along with state police forces.

As of Jan 1, 2025, a total of 20 CCMs and PBMs were active; by the end of the year, only 4 CCMs and PBMs remained active. In addition, 21 Special Zonal Committee Members (SZCMs) and 73 Area Committee Members (ACMs) were neutralised in 2025.

Due to proactive and sustained efforts People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZE) have suffered the most severe looses including dreaded naxal commander and strategist Madvi Hidma, CCM and mentor of PLGA-1.

The data further stated that a total of 370 naxals were neutralised in operations conducted by the CRPF alongwith other security forces and state police, which includes one PBM and 10 CCMs Ieading to a big blow to naxal formations. Prominent Nambala Keshava Rao, Chalpati, Tentu Laxmi Narsiha Chlam, Gajarla Ravi, Manoj Shadev Soren, K. Rachandra Reddy, Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy, Madvi Hidma, Ganesh Uike, and Gopanna.

In 2025, the data further pointed, 1175 naxals were apprehended, and 2391 naxals surrendered due to concerted efforts of CRPF alongwith the other security forces and state Police. The prominent names include five CCMs (Sujata, Mallojula Venugopal, Takkablapalli Vasudeva Rao, Chandranna Malkapuram Baskar and Ramder. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)