Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that his party firmly supports the Indian Army amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor and highlighted internal security concerns during the all-party meeting.

Raut said the Defence Minister noted that Operation Sindoor is ongoing and will continue.

"We welcomed this statement and said that the operation must not end until those six terrorists--the six 'Yamdoots' (messenger of death)--who entered the village and took the vermilion (Sindoor) off our 26 sisters' foreheads, are caught and eliminated," he said.

"Those six terrorists, those yamdoots, should not be killed in an encounter. Don't just say, 'we shot him, we killed him.' No, bring them alive to Delhi, stand them at India Gate. Let the women who were victims identify them, only two survived, and they will recognize them," he added.

"Only after identification should they be executed. Then throw their bodies outside the Pakistan border. Only then will there be real change," Raut said.

"Look, when there is war, an all-party meeting is called, and during such meetings, there is a unanimous sentiment that we must firmly stand with our armed forces. That's what happened this time too, and it should happen," Raut told reporters.

"Everyone expressed their support, and so did we. Shiv Sena said that we stand with the Indian Army--proudly so," he said.

Raut added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the parties, stating that "over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor", though a complete assessment would take time.

"Every party presented their views, and the meeting went well. Shiv Sena raised two points, and I believe these are very important for the country," he said.

Raut further expressed concern over the potential activation of sleeper cells within India.

"Pakistan won't stay silent either. They don't engage in direct confrontation; instead, they use their sleeper cells in India. These will now become active," he said.

"The Home Minister was present--we said, 'Home Minister, it is now your responsibility to strengthen internal security. Tell us what steps you will take.' Because even under your watch, 26 of our people were killed. This should not happen again," Raut stated.

"Internal security must be prioritized. These are the two points we raised, and I believe everyone mostly agreed with them," he added.

Following Operation Sindoor, which the Indian Armed Forces conducted, the Union Government called an all-party meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was convened to brief political leaders on the situation after Operation--a series of precision missile strikes in the early hours on Wednesday, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The all-party meeting was called by the Centre over Operation Sindoor at the Parliament Annexe building today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed political parties over India's action on cross-border terrorism.Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several others leaders who participated in the meeting. (ANI)

