Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 7(ANI): In a swift and decisive operation, the Indian Armed Forces have struck nine terror training camps across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistani Punjab under Operation Sindoor, delivering a powerful response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Defence experts have hailed the operation as a well-planned and high-precision strike that showcased India's advanced military capabilities and sent a clear warning to terror groups operating across the border.

The coordinated strikes, which targeted key infrastructure belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, were carried out using sophisticated missile systems, leaving the terror networks with little time to react. The action comes just days after the deadly attack in Pahalgam, which took 26 lives and triggered nationwide outrage.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: India Conducts Precision Strike at 4 Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan and 5 in PoKJ, PM Narendra Modi Monitors Armed Forces' Action Through the Night.

Defence expert Brigadier Hemant Mahajan (Retd) hailed the operation, noting, "...The Indian Armed Forces have struck training camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen at nine different locations in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistani Punjab...The precision strike has been carried out with the help of missiles...We have taken revenge for what happened in Pahalgam. The Armed Forces have to be complimented...We have used world-class missiles, and the reaction time available to them was very little..."

Former Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd), described the operation as a fitting response to the Pahalgam terror strike.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Civilians Killed As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again, Opens Indiscriminate Firing Across LoC and International Border After India Conducted Operation Sindoor.

"Indian Armed Forces have unleashed Operation Sindoor in response to the heinous terrorist strike at Pahalgam. Nine terrorist sites and their infrastructure have been targeted in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. All targets chosen belong to the terrorist network and none were military targets...The cowardly and barbaric attack by terrorists at Pahalgam has been avenged following the overall directions of PM Modi to inflict unimaginable punishment to the terrorists and their backers," he stated.

Similarly, another Defence expert, Shiwalee Deshpande, said, "We have hit hard inside Pakistan... This is in retaliation for what has happened in Pahalgam... And as PM Modi said, 'mitti me mila denge'..."

Earlier today, the Ministry of Defence (Mod) announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.

Earlier, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

Meanwhile, three innocent civilians lost their lives after the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing, including artillery shelling, from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) opposite Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred during the night of May 6-7, when Pakistani forces indiscriminately opened fire on civilian areas. The Indian Army stated that it is responding in a "proportionate manner" to the unprovoked aggression.

"During the night of 06-07 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling. Indian Army are responding in a proportionate manner," the Army said in an official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)