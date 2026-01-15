Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated that Operation Sindoor is still underway. He emphasised that efforts for peace will continue until terrorist ideology is completely eliminated. The Minister was addressing the "Shaurya Sandhya" event at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, held on the occasion of Army Day.

Addressing the event, Singh said, "The spirit of the Army to sacrifice everything for the nation was evident during Operation Sindoor. India demonstrated not only its military strength but also its national character. The action taken against terrorists was strategically planned and conducted in accordance with humanitarian values. Operation Sindoor will also be remembered for our soldiers' courage and restraint."

Speaking about the Army Day, the Minister said that, "On this very day in 1949, the Indian Army stepped forward in a new form under the leadership of its first Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal K M Cariappa. That moment symbolised liberation from a colonial mindset and true independence. Since then, this day has been an opportunity for introspection for us, an occasion to reflect on what we have done for those protectors who gave up everything for us."

"An Indian soldier is also a philosopher and a skilled manager. Leaving everything behind, they dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. A soldier embodies both toughness and tenderness. Our youth should learn the virtue of selfless service from soldiers," said the Defence Minister.

He further stated, "I also consider a soldier to be a capable manager, because preparation for war is a daily routine. The Indian Army is an example of unity in diversity. In many countries, the military generally has little interaction with civilians, but in India, the army works alongside the people. The trust of the public in the army is the army's greatest strength. Our armed forces have emerged as messengers of peace for the world."

Highlighting the reforms being taken in the field of Defence, Singh said, "Continuous steps are being taken by the army toward reforms. The army has shown that even when an organisation is large, reforms can be implemented through strong willpower. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are moving toward making the Indian Army the world's most powerful force by 2047."

"Today at the global level, long-held assumptions are breaking down. In such times, for any nation's survival, it is essential that the army remains strong and modern. Inter-services linkages must be strengthened," Rajnath Singh stated.

Concluding his speech, the Defence Minister said, "Steps are also being taken to enhance the role of women in the armed forces. When it comes to the Indian Defence Forces, there has never been hesitation in making any necessary expenditure to strengthen them. Our commitment also extends to veterans who have devoted their entire lives to the service of the nation." (ANI)

