New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Leaders of various opposition parties are likely to stage a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex on Wednesday to demand a discussion on the border tensions between India and China, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited like-minded opposition leaders to join the protest in front of the Gandhi statue at 10:15 am, they said.

Around 12 parties are expected to participate in the protest, according to the sources.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.

