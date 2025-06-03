New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday accused the opposition of misleading people on holding a special session of Parliament to mark the 50th anniversary of Emergency, saying they do not want to discuss the period when the Constitution was "twisted".

It is not a subject of Parliament session, Meghwal told PTI Videos.

On the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, people should know who broke and twisted the Constitution, he said.

How an amendment was brought to overturn an Allahabad High Court ruling against former prime minister Indira Gandhi and the way the Constitution was twisted to remain in power has to be told to the people, the minister said.

"It is not a subject of Parliament session. People will come to know when the occasion arises (on June 25). Articles will be written, people will speak ... they want that no one should speak against Emergency, it is not a question of (Parliament) session," he said.

Parties, including the Congress, have claimed that the government was planning a two-day session of Parliament to mark the anniversary of the imposition of Emergency.

The central government has announced that June 25, when the Emergency was imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, will be observed as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' every year.

