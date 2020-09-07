Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Opposition MLAs on Monday staged a walkout in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in protest against tabling of a bill to appoint administrators on gram panchayats whose term has expired.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the matter is sub justice and the bill was contrary to the government's affidavit filed in the high court.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Grilled for 8 Hours by Narcotics Control Bureau on Day 2.

"Make appointments as per high court's directives," he said.

Speaking on the issue, state Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said private persons will not be appointed as administrators.

Also Read | Video of Speeding Truck Hitting Railway Crossing Near Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar District Goes Viral; People Seen Running For Their Lives.

"Sarpanchs cannot be given extension. We have appointed government officials as per the court directives. Now, 8 to 9 gram panchayats come under one administrator due to which there is a chaotic situation," he said.

Mushrif said the court also said that government officials will also not be allowed to be appointed as administrators.

The court has said such a mention should be made in the legislation, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)