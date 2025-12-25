New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Central Government has created an ecosystem that prioritises skills and talent for players' selection criteria, opening a pathway for anyone to reach the top at a young age. He also added that the government has opened "unlimited opportunities" for the players.

Virtually addressing the Sansad Khel Mahotsav closing ceremony, PM Modi said, "Today, opportunities in sports are not limited; they are unlimited. Today, an ecosystem has been created in the country where selections are not based on introduction or authority, but on thier skills and talents. Today, even a child from the poorest of poor families can now reach the top at a young age."

PM Modi emphasised on country's efforts to secure a bid for the 2036 Olympics and encouraged the youth to represent the country. He said that the Sansad Khel Mahotsav can identify talent from each constituency who can shine at the international level.

"India is going to host major sporting events in the coming years. In 2030, India will host the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. This will be a great opportunity for young athletes like you. Not only that, but India is also striving to host the biggest sporting event, the Olympics, in 2036. The young people who are 10 or 12 years old today will represent India in the 2036 Olympics," PM Modi said.

"We need to find them, nurture them, and bring them to the national stage right now. The MP Sports Festival can play a very important role in this. That's why I would like to tell all Members of Parliament today: this is a great responsibility. Identify talents within your constituencies who can shine India's name at the national and international levels, including at the Olympics. Provide them with all possible help. Guide them," he added.

PM Modi reminded players to honour and respect the tricolour and appealed to the parents to encourage the children to play and represent the country.

"Today, I want to tell every athlete in the country. You are not playing just for your own victory. You are playing for the country, for the honour and respect of the tricolour. I also appeal to every parent, encourage your children to play, give them opportunities to play...because sports is not just a part of learning. It is also an essential condition for a healthy body and a healthy mind," he added.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav was organised from December 23 to December 25.

PM Modi also interacted virtually with youth participants in the Sansad Khel Mahotsav. He said that the players' enthusiasm, spirit, and excitement gave me a glimpse of India's strength.

"Just now, I was talking to some of the participating players in this competition. Their enthusiasm, their spirit, their excitement, I could see a glimpse of India's strength. The confidence I saw within these players today fills millions of Indian youth with the same belief. That's why, in startups, space, science, and sports, India's youth have been waving their flag high in every field," PM Modi said. (ANI)

