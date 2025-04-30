India News | Opposed Caste System, Advocated for Equality: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Basaveshwara Jayanti

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Basaveshwara, saying that he was revered in society for his efforts to oppose the caste system and envision a society with equal opportunities for all.

She said that despite being a Brahmin, Basaveshwara "rose above" the caste system and talked about equality for the backward classes and Dalits.

"Today is Guru Basaveshwara Jayanti...we call him Basava Anna, which means brother; he has been a brother to everyone. He opposed the caste system and rose above it to advocate for equality. He brought equality among all the castes; he was a Brahmin, but he worked for the backward classes and Dalits. He was opposed, but he still talked about equality," Karandlaje, junior labour minister, told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of 12th-century social reformer Guru Basaveshwara, while highlighting that a statue of the social reformer was unveiled at the Parliament grounds.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, among other leaders, on Wednesday paid floral tribute to social reformer and founder of Lingayat tradition, Guru Basaveshwara at Parliament premises.

The Union Ministers and other leaders offered flowers at the statue of Basaveshwara and raised slogans in his praise.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Basaveshwara on his Jayanti.

"On the auspicious occasion of Basava Jayanthi, we remember the profound wisdom of Jagadguru Basaveshwara. His vision for society and his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised continue to guide us," the PM said in a post on X.

Basaveshwara, also known as Basavanna or 'Basava', was a 12th-century philosopher, statesman, and Kannada poet in the Shiva-focused Bhakti movement. He is also considered the founder of the Lingayat tradition and a great social reformer who stood for the rights of the underprivileged classes and women.

Basavanna spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. He rejected gender and social discrimination, superstitions, and rituals and introduced the Ishtalinga necklace, with an image of the Shiva Linga, to every person.

Known as the champion of equality, Basavanna introduced the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (hall of spiritual experience), where men and women from all socio-economic backgrounds were allowed to discuss spiritual and mundane questions of life without restraint.

He was a strong advocate of nonviolence, also voicing his objection to animal and human sacrifices. The Basavarajadevara Ragale by Kannada poet Harihara is considered the earliest available account of the historical figure's life. (ANI)

