New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Incidents of vandalism and alleged targeted attacks during Christmas celebrations across several states have triggered sharp political reactions, with opposition parties criticising the BJP, while the ruling party has maintained that law and order are being firmly upheld.

Reports of disruptions emerged from multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Odisha, where Christian communities reported vandalism, intimidation and harassment during Christmas celebrations. While authorities said the situation remains under control, opposition leaders described the incidents as part of a disturbing national pattern.

Also Read | Income Tax Refund Delayed Due to ITR Mismatch? Revised vs Belated Return Explained, Who Should File What Before December 31.

Incidents of violence and disruption marred Christmas celebrations across India. In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a BJP official allegedly assaulted a visually impaired Christian woman during a children's feast, while mobs disrupted church services. In Palakkad, Kerala, an RSS worker attacked carol-singing children and destroyed their instruments. Right-wing pressure led several schools to cancel festivities.

Chhattisgarh saw vandalism and arson attacks on Christian properties in Raipur and Kanker. Similar incidents occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where groups protested outside a cathedral. In Delhi and Odisha, street vendors selling Christmas items faced harassment, with vigilantes claiming the items were "non-Hindu".

Also Read | Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

The most prominent incident was reported from Assam's Nalbari district, where miscreants vandalised Christmas decorations at St Mary's English School ahead of celebrations. Assam Police arrested four members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad: Bhaskar Dey, Jyoti Padgiri, Biju Dutta, and Nayan Talukdar who damaged the outer decorations, street lights, plant pots, and other articles, as well as setting some things on fire.

Nalbari Superintendent of Police Bibekananda Das said the incident occurred on December 24 and that a case was registered after the school authorities informed the police. "The accused have been arrested and will be produced before the court. Further investigation is underway, and action will be taken against others based on video evidence," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government was firmly committed to maintaining peace and communal harmony. "In connection with the vandalism at St Mary's English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state," Sarma wrote on X.

However, the incident triggered strong political reactions. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi alleged that such acts were part of what he termed the "politics of hatred," accusing the ruling party of fostering communal tension. He also linked the incident to alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, claiming attempts were being made to divert attention through communal disturbances.

"This is a direct attack on the constitutional framework. It is yet another manifestation of the ruling party's continuous attempts to divide society. I strongly condemn the desecration of festive items and religious symbols in a school in Nalbari. The sitting MLA is the Minister responsible for the massive corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. He is another close aide of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. After the recent state-wide Congress-led protests against the JJM scam, the BJP Minister needs the VHP and Bajrang Dal to regain his position within his party. Fraternity is enshrined in the preamble of the Indian Constitution. Next year, after Congress comes to power in Assam, we will enact a strict law that will strictly punish any person or group of persons responsible for desecrating the places of worship or rituals of a religious group, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jain or Sikh, "Gogoi said on X.

The issue resonated across the country, with several opposition leaders condemning the incidents.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh accused right-wing outfits of targeting religious minorities. Ghosh told reporters, "BJP's associates, such as Bajrang Dal and others, are targeting other religions, which is not what our culture teaches. What the Constitution says, the BJP does exactly the opposite. What they have done is wrong, and we condemn it."

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also condemned the incidents, saying attacks on Christmas celebrations reflected an assault on constitutional values. "This communal gang, which launched a massive attack on Christians in various parts of the country on the pretext of the Christmas festival, and also attacked anything associated with this festival, such as Santa Claus hats or Christmas decorations, has acted against the culture, values, and constitution of our country. The only reason these people have dared to do this is that the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the RSS chief are all openly advocating for a Hindutva nation, and in the name of a Hindutva nation, they have given free rein to organisations like the Bajrang Dal and VHP," she said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Christmas 2025 had been marked by "fear and anxiety" in several parts of the country. Referring to incidents in Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, he said attacks on carol groups and religious symbols were an attack on India's pluralistic fabric.

Tharoor on X wrote, "Violence and intimidation have no place in a civilised society, and certainly not in the vibrant tapestry of India... When one community is threatened, all others must stand as a shield. Coexistence requires justice. Authorities must act swiftly and impartially against hooliganism. Impunity for mobs emboldens division; accountability restores trust..."

BJP leaders, however, rejected allegations of inaction. Assam BJP leader Manab Deka said the government would not tolerate any wrongdoing. "The police have arrested everyone involved. This should not have happened," he said.

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin also condemned the vandalism, saying, "I oppose any action that goes against religion. This is unfortunate."

Religious leaders also expressed anguish. Father Anand David Xalxo of St Mary Cathedral in Ranchi said the incidents were deeply painful for the Christian community.

"It really pinches us because Christians are peace-loving communities. If such things happen, some incident takes place, it really gives us a kind of pain. We follow what Jesus taught us. He said that you forgive the people who speak against you, who persecute you, you forgive them, and you pray for them. Being a Christian, being a priest, it is my responsibility to pray for such people and may God give them the wisdom and knowledge so that they can change their way of thinking...," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)