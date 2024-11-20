Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday strongly defended BJP leader Vinod Tawde in the ongoing 'cash for vote' controversy, saying that the opposition frequently resorts to such tactics during elections.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "The opposition tries to create such controversies at the time of elections. He (Vinod Tawde) had gone there to take a meeting of leaders. Such fake narrative will have no impact on the people and people will vote for development. People will vote by looking at the development work done by Mahayuti in the last 2.5 years."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds Engineer-Turned-Vedanta Teacher Jonas Masetti for Popularising Indian Philosophy (See Pics).

On Tuesday, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that a bag containing Rs 5 crore in cash was recovered from Tawde at a hotel in Virar East.

Speaking to ANI Shrinate said, "Vinod Tawde is not an ordinary worker but national general secretary of BJP. Why was he in a hotel in Virar East? A bag and Rs 5 crores in cash was recovered from him. Is this not a way to influence elections? He needs to answer why he had Rs 5 crores with him. Vinod Tawde needs to say why was he distributing money?"

Also Read | Thanjavur Shocker: Teacher Fatally Stabbed in School Premises in Tamil Nadu, Assailant Detained.

Maharashtra BJP President and party candidate from Kamthi, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, defended Tawde, calling the 'cash for vote' allegations a "well-planned conspiracy."

Speaking to ANI, Bawankule said, "Vinod Tawde is being defamed by the wrong means. it is a planned conspiracy to trap Vinod Tawde...The Election Commission will clear everything."

Maharashtra Minister and NCP candidate for the Parli constituency, Dhananjay Munde, claimed that the claims of 'cash for vote' involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde were false.

"All of this is false. Vinod Tawde didn't indulge in any cash for vote. He had a meeting...Senior leaders of the BJP and he have clearly said earlier that nothing like this has happened," he said.

Meanwhile, a separate controversy has emerged in Maharashtra involving Congress leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole.

Notably, retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil from Pune has accused Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of being involved in a cryptocurrency fraud case from 2018, claiming that the funds from this fraud were used for election campaigns.

These allegations have surfaced amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are being held in a single phase on November 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)