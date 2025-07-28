Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): BJP MP Manju Sharma on Sunday said that the government never refused to discuss Operation Sindoor in Parliament and blamed the opposition for wasting an entire week of the session by disrupting proceedings.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The opposition consistently requested a discussion on Operation Sindoor. The government will do it. However, the opposition doesn't allow the parliament to function."

Also Read | Air India Express Flight Fails To Take Off From Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad Due to Technical Snag.

She said that while the government was ready to engage on the issue, the opposition had "just wanted to waste time and public money."

"The government wanted to work on every matter, but the opposition just wanted to waste time and public money... The opposition should understand that the government has never refused to discuss any issue. By taking this, these people wasted a whole week," Sharma told ANI.

Also Read | Haridwar Stampede: Mansa Devi Temple Trust Announces INR 5 Lakh for Deceased, INR 1 Lakh for Injured (Watch Video).

Operation Sindoor has become a key point of contention between the ruling BJP and the opposition parties during the monsoon session. While opposition parties demanded an urgent and dedicated discussion, the BJP maintained that the debate was never denied but had been delayed due to continued disruptions.

The first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament witnessed major disruptions with the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President.

Lok Sabha on Monday is set to discuss key legislations, including a high-stakes special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgham terror attack.

After an opening week marked with adjournments, the lower house of Parliament is set to discuss the country's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor as per the list of business notice issued by Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)