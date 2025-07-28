New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday criticised the Opposition for disrupting the start of a debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of making a "U-turn".

Addressing reporters after both the houses of Parliament got adjourned for the second time today amid sloganeering by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

"Opposition has made a U-turn. This will not work. After half an hour, Parliament proceedings will resume. The Defence Minister will open the debate. I urge everyone to listen to him. No Opposition party should speak the language of Pakistan," Rijiju told reporters outside Parliament.

He further said that the opposition is demanding a commitment from the government for a discussion on the SIR exercise in Bihar after the deliberation concludes on Sindoor.

Rijiju added, "We were all ready for the discussion. 10 minutes before the discussion had to start, the Opposition came up with their agenda that the government should give a line of commitment that, after this, the issue of SIR would be discussed. To bring in a condition just 10 minutes before the discussion is not right."

He also questioned why the Opposition was "running away" from a debate and resorting to disruption instead.

He asked, "Why are the Congress and Opposition now running away from discussion on Operation Sindoor?"

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is set to meet at 2 PM after a third adjournment, and the Rajya Sabha will convene at 2 PM again.

The Upper House met briefly at 11 AM today before being adjourned amid the Opposition's sloganeering. Similarly in the lower house, Opposition MPs protested against the Bihar SIR, raising slogans against the exercise.

Both houses convened at 12 noon, only to be adjourned again amid protests.

MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, chairing the Rajya Sabha, told the Opposition members to maintain decorum in the house and allow for members to answer the question being asked of the government.

Similarly, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu also took a swipe at the opposition for not allowing him to participate in the question hour, saying, "They have not even asked the question, how will I reply? Once they ask the question, I can reply."

Speaker Om Birla said, "First, you ask for a debate on Operation Sindoor, then in the House, you come into the Well of the House. If you want to participate in a discussion, please take your seats. Do you want a discussion on Operation Sindoor or not? Should I adjourn the House?"

Lok Sabha is also set to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor, with top leaders from the ruling alliance and the opposition participating.

Ahead of the 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the opposition not to speak in the language of Pakistan.

He said that there was a need to be mindful and maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces.

"I request the opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language. We have to be mindful. We have to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces," Rijiju told ANI.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Ever since the monsoon session began on July 21, the Parliament has witnessed constant adjourments amid uproar over the demands of the opposition to push for a debate on issues of public importance, including the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. (ANI)

