Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 31 (ANI): The biggest challenge facing the upcoming elections in Bangladesh is the law and order situation and the misuse of artificial intelligence for the electoral process; that is, the improper use of AI is a major challenge for the election, an election expert said on Saturday.

"Two challenges - one is the law and order, the main challenge and the second, AI contents in the social media in both parliament elections and the referendum", said Jesmin Tuli, Former Additional Secretary of Bangladesh Election Commission.

In Bangladesh, minority groups are indeed stating that, in anticipation of the upcoming election, there has been noticeable anxiety among the minorities, including Hindus, as, in various places, they have faced attacks and experienced different forms of persecution. Consequently, their anxiety regarding the forthcoming election is quite pronounced.

Whether there is any concern or vulnerability for the minority community in the upcoming election in Bangladesh, she said, "No. I think they are not vulnerable, because all the people know... there are many law and order forces, why are vulnerable".

"Even if Awami League is excluded from the election, it will not pose any threat to the minority community," Tuli, also a member of the electoral reform commission, told ANI.

Following the Sheikh Hasina government's fall during the movement, in that first election, her Awami League party was unable to participate.

The interim government of Bangladesh has suspended the activities of the Awami League and its various affiliated organisations, and the Election Commission has also suspended the party's registration. As a result, the Awami League will not be able to participate in the upcoming national parliamentary elections and the referendum.

In Bangladesh in July 2024, a student-led movement prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India on August 5th of that same year, and thereafter a caretaker government was formed under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

If the Awami League is unable to participate in the election, we would like to know whether this election can still be considered a truly inclusive one, Jasmine Tuli said, "It depends on many factors, one is the voter turnout, and the other is how the Election Commission runs the election".

In Bangladesh, on the 12th of February, the 13th national parliamentary election and a referendum on constitutional reforms will be held. If the referendum is successful, newly elected members of the national parliament are expected to face pressure regarding these constitutional changes. Among these proposed reforms are fundamental amendments, such as establishing a bicameral parliament and limiting the prime minister to no more than two terms. There are many such proposals, and if the referendum passes with a yes vote, these reforms will become a reality in the national parliament. (ANI)

