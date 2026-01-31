PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu, The Company) (BSE:540078), one of the leading global manufacturers of Blow Molded & Injection Molded products and a specialist in Hospital furniture components, Infrastructure Products, Packaging Bottles Drums, Jerry Cans, Pails and Caps, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Key Financial Highlights Q3 FY26:

Total Income of ₹ 8,608.85 Lakhs, YoY growth of 6.92%

EBITDA of ₹ 954.45 Lakhs, YoY growth of 73.35%

EBITDA Margin of 11.10%, YoY growth of 426 Bps

Net Profit of ₹ 470.63 Lakhs, YoY growth of 217.03%

Net Profit Margin of 5.47%, YoY growth of 363 Bps

EPS of ₹ 3.47, YoY growth of 218.35%

Key Financial Highlights 9M FY26:

Total Income of ₹ 26,405.09 Lakhs, YoY growth of 8.94%

EBITDA of ₹ 2,043.58 Lakhs, YoY growth of 35.71%

EBITDA Margin of 7.75%, YoY growth of 152 Bps

Net Profit of ₹ 790.13 Lakhs, YoY growth of 113.03%

Net Profit Margin of 3.00%, YoY growth of 146 Bps

EPS of ₹ 5.82, YoY growth of 110.11%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "We remained focused on strengthening our operational foundation and preparing the Company for the next phase of growth. During the quarter, we continued to progress on our planned capacity expansion and infrastructure initiatives, aligned with our strategy of building scalable manufacturing capabilities to support rising demand across our key end-user segments.

Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritise disciplined execution, prudent capital deployment, and high standards of quality and operational efficiency. We believe our diversified product portfolio, strong OEM relationships, and emphasis on innovation position us well to pursue sustainable growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders."

Q3 FY26 Key Operational Highlights

Capacity Expansion to Support Growth Momentum:

A planned addition of ~655 MT per annum, taking total capacity to ~29,000+ MT per annum.Capacity expansion commissioned by November 2025, with investment in machinery funded through internal accruals.

The said Capacity addition supports growth, rising demand, and improved customer service.

