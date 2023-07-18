Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]m July 18 (ANI): After the 26 like-minded parties convened the second opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has dubbed the meet as the “voice of India” that has a lot of strength.

"Today's meeting was the voice of India...There is a lot of strength in it and all the opposition parties want to save India,” Shivakumar said while talking to ANI.

All 26 parties that attended the meet convened by Congress, decided to name the Opposition alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

“Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Everybody has agreed upon this, and the resolution for the name was passed unanimously,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, dared the NDA to challenge INDIA.

"NDA, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A?," she said.

The second and concluding day of the opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru was held, with 26 like-minded parties closing ranks with a common aim of taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, is holding a meeting of

38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital on Tuesday.Shivakuamar, earlier while talking to the reporters hit out at the BJP saying that the party ‘suddenly’ remembered the NDA which shows that ‘something is wrong’.

“They are remembering NDA after a long time...Earlier they said that they don't need NDA, they are enough alone. But now they are holding a meeting, which shows that something is wrong,” Karnataka Deputy CM said.

However, the meeting of like-minded parties was the second such meet while the first was convened in Bihar’s Patna.

Congress President Kharge also announced that the third meeting of the opposition parties will be held in Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

“The date for the meet is not yet decided,” Kharge said. (ANI)

